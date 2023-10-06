Madhya Pradesh: Several Injured In Clash Over Land Dispute In Ujjain | Unsplash

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two families, arose regarding a piece of land in village Surasa under Chimanganj Mandi police station area, escalated so much that more than 20 people came face to face on Wednesday night. Both sides attacked each other with sticks, rods and other weapons. During this fight, one side fired a 12-bore gun in the air.

Police said that Lal Singh and Bhagwan Singh Anjana, both living in the village of Surasa, are neighbours. There is a dispute between the two regarding the measurement of land and water from the motor. There was a dispute between Lal Singh and Bhagwan Singh regarding this dispute at 11 am on Wednesday. In this both their family members also jumped.

After abusive language, fighting started from both sides. On receiving the information, police reached the spot, and by then four to five people from both sides were injured. They were taken to the hospital.

The police filed a complaint against Lal Singh’s son of Sevaram for assault against Bhagwan Singh, Man Singh, Reena and four to five others. It was said in the complaint that Lal Singh took out a 12-bore gun and fired in the air. He was also hit on the head with the gun.

On the complaint of Bhagwan Singh, the police have registered a case against Lal Singh and others including Sevaram, Kamal Singh, Lokesh Singh, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep, Bhairu, Vijay and Kishore.