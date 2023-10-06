Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Inaugurates Mahakal Lok Phase-2 In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, inaugurated various construction works worth over Rs 250 crore under the second phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Mahalok’ and also dedicated the annakshetra here.

The Chief Minister first reached the welcome gate of Neelkanth Forest. He was welcomed by the artists of Manipur by blowing conch shells. After this, according to the folk tradition of Malwa, Swati Sen Ukhale and her group performed aarti of the CM and applied tilak on him and welcomed him.

CM Chouhan was welcomed in royal Maratha style by the artists of the prominent Sawari Bhakta Mandal. After this, he was welcomed by playing drums by the Dhol-Tasha team that had come from Nashik.

Amidst the cultural programmes, CM Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh accepted the greetings of the common people. He also encouraged the performing artists by playing cymbals for a while.

CM Chouhan inaugurated Neelkanth Forest, Neelkanth Marg Smart Road, murals depicting the glorious history of Ujjain, Avantika Haat and vehicle parking in the Neelkanth complex of Shri Mahakal Mahalok. After this, he inaugurated the Mahakal Control Room equipped with Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV surveillance and access control system in the Neelkanth complex. Then he inaugurated the newly constructed parking and lit the lamp.

Attractive cultural presentations were being given by artists from different states of the country. While visiting the premises of Shri Mahakal Mahalok, the CM observed the cultural presentations and personally visited many places and encouraged the artists. Chouhan also paid homage to the huge statue of Lord Shiva built in Neelkanth Van.

