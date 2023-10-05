Madhya Pradesh: GGPGC Students Imparted Training In ‘Sanja’ Preparation In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Sanja paintings are a heritage of human values, it teaches us to live a balanced life and love nature. Sanja includes the five elements of nature and all folk arts.”

This statement was expressed by senior litterateur Dr Shiv Chaurasia, the pioneer of Malvi culture, on the occasion of Sanja and Mandana training and lecture demonstration organised at Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) on the fourth day of Akhil Bhartiya Sanja Lokotsav.

Dr Pallavi Kishan, the voluntary director of the organisation, said that the programme of the fourth day of Akhil Bhartiya Sanja Lokotsav was organised under the joint aegis of Pratikalpa Cultural Institute and Government Girls College (GDC) Dussehra Maidan. On this occasion, the pride of Malwa, Krishna Verma, who was honoured with Shikhar Samman and Devi Ahilya Samman by the Madhya Pradesh Culture Ministry, informed the girl students about the social significance hidden in the figures made in Sanja.

Principal of GGPGC Hemant Gehlot, senior poetess Dr Pushpa Chaurasia, Dr Archana Parmar, institution secretary Kumar Kishan, Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal administrative officer, Dr Vikrant Shah, Dr Sonali Toke were present. Training in making Mandana was given by Hemlata Gupta, Neeta Agrawal and Babita Mittal and training in making Sanja was given by Shubham Singh and Anjali Samadhiya.

On this occasion, all the trainers were honoured by the officials of the painting department of GDC. It was conducted by Dr Ranjana Wankhede, head of painting department.