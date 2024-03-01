Madhya Pradesh: Ujjian's Mahakal City All Set To Host First-Ever RIC Today

MPIDC commissioner Chandra Mauli Shukla reviews arrangements of the two-day Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) here on Friday at 12 noon. The two-day conclave is being organised at the Ujjain Engineering College campus. On Thursday, host MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) commissioner Chandra Mauli Shukla reviewed the preparations. He also briefed the media persons about the activities of the RIC saying that it would not be less that of the Global Investors’ Summit which was organised in Indore last year.

So far, investment proposals worth Rs 74,711 crore have been agreed upon from 35 companies in the RIC. This figure will increase further till the conclave. More than 800 investors will participate in the conclave. Besides, 30 foreign delegates will also participate. According to Shukla, in the conclave, a lot of focus is being laid on buyer-seller meet to promote exports.

So far, more than 3,200 units have registered in the buyer-seller meet. Through this, the state’s producers, agricultural products, handlooms and handicrafts will be helped in gaining access to the global market. CM Yadav will hold one-to-one discussions with investors in Vikramaditya Lounge from 2.30 to 2.45 pm. Sessions on MSME and start-ups, investment opportunities on milk, agriculture, food and infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh will be organised in Malwa Hall.

Buyer-seller meet and e-biz seller registration will be done in Shipra Hall. On March 2, CM Yadav will also hold one-to-one discussions with industrialists from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Sessions will be organised mainly on opportunities and challenges of religious tourism, film tourism and pharma-medical devices. From 12.50 pm to 1 pm, an address on 'The Future Ready State a Way Forward' will be organised by P Narahari, secretary, MSME.

A session addressing industrialists will be organised from 1 pm to 1.10 pm. After this, the programme will be addressed by CM Yadav from 1.10 pm to 1.20 pm. The programme will be addressed virtually by cabinet minister Piyush Goyal from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm. After this, a press conference will be organised from 3 pm to 3.30 pm.

PRANAV ADANI |

ADANI & SINGHANIA TO SIT ADJACENT TO CM

As per the dais plan, 36 persons will sit in two rows of 18 each during the opening session of the RIC. CM Mohan Yadav will sit on the front row in the middle on chair number 9. JK Cement Ltd managing director Raghavpat Singhania will sit on his left side on seat number 8 while director of Adani Enterprises Pranav Adani will sit on right side of the CM on seat number 10. Chief secretary Veera Rana will sit on chair number 1 and will also deliver the welcome speech.

RAGHAVPAT SINGHANIA |

Film artiste Mukesh Khanna will sit on chair number 16. US Consul General Mike Hanky will sit on the last chair that is seat number 17 of the first row. Likewise, Zambian Ambassador Percy P Chanda will sit on the first chair that is seat number 18 of the second row. Aditya Birla Group’s Sunil Bajaj, John Deere’s Shailendra Jagtap, Dr Sanjeev Khanna of Patanjali Ayurved and Jayen Bhai Mehta of Amul will also sit on the last row. Indore’s Vinod Agrawal and Ujjain’s Anand Bangur will be among them.