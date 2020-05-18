Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s doctor brings corona positive kin from Dewas for treatment, later shifted to RDGMC

The residents of Sant Nagar have been exposed to grave threat due to alleged selfishness of a prominent doctor of the city.

The residents of the locality are irked as despite imposition of the lockdown the influential lot are having their way with the norms so much so that their irresponsibility has put the lives of many innocent people in danger.

Dr Rajendra Bansal, main trustee of Sanjeevani Hospital located in Dussehra Maidan, is at the center stage of the controversy.

It is reported that he treated his close relative a 70-year-old man from Dewas.

The said person had come to meet his daughter who resides at Alakhnanda Nagar, Nanakheda. It is learnt that the person in question was brought from Dewas in an ambulance of a hospital on illegal grounds. He also underwent treatment there for couple of days. When he was confirmed as a Covid-19 patient, he was reportedly shifted to RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC).

The issue came to fore on late Sunday when the CMHO released the medical bulletin in which the said 70-year-old man was mentioned as a Covid-19 patient and was shown as a resident of 58, Sant Nagar (ward number 45).

On Monday morning, the residents of Sant Nagar, Indore Road were stunned to know that the person has been infected by the dreaded disease. So far, no case of coronavirus has been reported from this locality

The residents of Sant Nagar wanted to verify the information mentioned in the Sunday night’s medical bulletin- wherein Dr Rajendra Bansal’s address was provided as address of the patient.

“Locals in Sant Nagar native were anxious and worried and started inquiring each other the very same night but couldn't locate the patient and the house. But, only today did we learn that such a renowned doctor has acted in such an irresponsible way,” a local told Free Press.

Not just this, the residents of Sant Nagar are concerned as Dr Bansal’s home has not been sealed or quarantined. “This is a very serious issue. We want to know as to why Dr Bansal has not investigated. He was treating his relative and must have been exposed to the infection. The big question is why didn't the administration seal his home? Why this special privilege to Dr Bansal? What if others too will get infected as still most of the people are unaware about this issue? What if other patients have already acquired infection from Dr Bansal? Who is responsible for this mess? Administration, health department or State government,” contended the residents while interacting with Free Press.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening sealed the Alakhnanda located residence, of the daughter of patient-in-question, has been sealed. Due to the action chaos prevailed in the locality. On the other hand, despite repeated efforts Dr Bansal did not respond to calls made on his mobile or to the messages sent on WhatsApp, till 11 pm.

P9: The Alakhnanda Nagar located residence, of the daughter of a 70-year-old person who has tested positive for Covid-19. The medical bulletin showed him as the resident of 58, Sant Nagar, which is the residence of Dr Rajendra Bansal. Being a close relative, the person who belongs to Dewas was illegally treated at Dr Bansal’s Sanjeevani Hospital before he was shifted to RD Gardi Medical College. FP PHOTO