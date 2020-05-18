Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's government has failed to help the poor during lockdown, alleges Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar alleged that the BJP-led State government has failed to deliver the much-needed essentials to the poor and needy during lockdown across the state and especially in Ujjain division.

The government and the administration are using Disaster Management Act only to register FIRs against poor. They want to suppress the voice of the needy and cover the poor management during the Covid-19 outbreak, he said in a statement here on Monday.

Taking a dig against the administration and the government, Parmar raised the issue of not distributing the ration and grocery properly to the ones who are actually in need of such help. Even essentials like masks, gloves and sanitizers are not being delivered to the poor, he alleged. On Nyay Padyatra Parmar said that the administration used the same tool for arresting and booking him along with Alot MLA Manoj Chawla and other party workers supporters when they were raising voice against plight of farmers and labourers during lockdown 3.0.

Parmar warned the government that he will continue to raise his voice against plights of thousands of labourers and farmers of the region. The government should take care of thousands of migrant labourers walking barefooted on roads to reach their hometowns. The government should arrange vehicles so that the labourers may reach their homes safely, he added. The MLA also underlined empty sacks (baardaana) shortage in the state and asked the government to procure sufficient empty sacks for the farmers to provide ease in packing their crops.