Madhya Pradesh: Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair MSME Secretary Reviews Preparations  

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Secretary of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and commissioner of industries, P Narahari held a meeting at the administrative complex building, here on Wednesday, regarding the preparations for the Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair, Regional Investors Conclave and Vikramotsav. He instructed the officials that, all preparations should be completed before March 1.

A review of the preparations will be done on February 27 and 28 and different departments should compulsorily conduct mock drills (rehearsals). From a safety point of view, testing should be done and certificates should be obtained. Special attention should be paid to this. Pay special attention to every small thing.

The look of the trade fair should be better and full of grandeur. This type of event is being organised for the first time in Ujjain. Along with external businessmen, local businessmen should also be given priority in trade fairs, he said. In the meeting, Narahari reviewed the responsibilities assigned to the concerned departments related to the event and gave instructions to Rajesh Rathore, executive director of the regional office of MPIDC that he should hold a meeting of all the businessmen coming to the trade fair.

The officers of the departments to whom responsibilities have been assigned should play an important role in making all three events successful with mutual coordination. Businessmen should also have the same responsibility as the officers, he added. Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal directed the officers to make the programmes successful by completing the assigned tasks well and on time.

There should be no negative news of any kind. Take the assigned tasks seriously and without relying on anyone, the officers themselves, in coordination, complete their roles with responsibility, only then will the meaningfulness be achieved.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that the fair is being organised in coordination with the department of MSME, the industrial policy and investment promotion department, district administration and the nodal agency of the fair is Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

He informed in the meeting that automobiles, electronics and food zone stalls will be arranged in Dussehra Maidan and commercial shops, automobiles, swings and food zone on the PGBT College campus and cultural programme will be organised in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, Triveni Museum and Polytechnic College ground.