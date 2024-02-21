Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Bus Kills One, Injures Another In Ujjain, Video Goes Viral |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A sensational video of the horrific accident which took place two days ago in Khachrod tehsil of the district has surfaced. In this two brothers were crushed by a bus. One person died in the incident while another is said to be injured.

Heartbreaking CCTV footage of a horrific road accident involving two brothers, Sandeep and cousin Dharmendra, residents of Barthun village, who had come to Khachrod to collect worship material, surfaced. After collecting the material, both of them were going to their home on the bike when the Shakeel Bus Service bus coming at a high speed from the front of Ujjain Darwaza area of Khachrod hit the bike of the two brothers hard.

Due to this Dharmendra was thrown away while Sandeep got buried under the bus. Sandeep died on the spot in the incident while Dharmendra has been referred to Ratlam for treatment. It is visible in the video that a speeding bus suddenly hits both the youth.

In the accident, the bike’s wings fly away and Dharmendra sitting behind the bike also gets thrown into the air. Khachrod police said that the bus driver had absconded after the incident. At present the bus has been seized and further action is being taken.