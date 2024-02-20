 MP: 23-Year-Old Badnawar Woman Shuns Worldly Life To Become Jain Sadhvi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 23-Year-Old Badnawar Woman Shuns Worldly Life To Become Jain Sadhvi

MP: 23-Year-Old Badnawar Woman Shuns Worldly Life To Become Jain Sadhvi

Kumari Anjali Bokadia embraced the path of renunciation under the guidance of revered Jain Gurudev Jinendra Muniji and other sants.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
MP: 23-Year-Old Badnawar Woman Shuns Worldly Life To Become Jain Sadhvi |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman shunned the worldly life and severed her ties with her family, as she was inducted as a Jain 'Sadhvi' during a grand Jain Bhagwati Diksha ceremony on Tuesday.

Kumari Anjali Bokadia embraced the path of renunciation under the guidance of revered Jain Gurudev Jinendra Muniji and other sants. Amidst chants invoking Lord Mahavir Swami and the esteemed spiritual mentors, Anjali renounced worldly affairs and headed towards spiritual enlightenment.

Addressing the gathering, Muniji emphasised the essence of finding happiness through restraint in a world filled with sorrow. He highlighted the eternal cycle of birth, death, disease, and aging as intrinsic to worldly existence, urging individuals to seek solace in righteous deeds and spiritual discipline.

Read Also
MP: 4-Year-Old 'Sarbala' Shot Dead During Celebratory Firing In Gwalior Wedding
article-image

The initiation ceremony commenced with Maha Nishkramanya Yatra from her residence to the Mandi courtyard. Her grandfather Abhaykumar Bokadia and parents Kavish Kumar, and Sarita Bokadia extended blessings.

The event drew monks and community members from various regions, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Anjali's decision to embrace renunciation at the age of 23, following her graduation in Computer Science, reflects her spiritual quest. Her great-grandfather late Ratanlal Bokadia had taken Diksha in Chhayan village about 40 years ago.

She would be obligated to follow five major vows: absolute non-violence, absolute truthfulness, absolute non-stealing, absolute celibacy, and absolute non-attachment. She will no longer use footwear, observe strict rules, and lead an austere life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 23-Year-Old Badnawar Woman Shuns Worldly Life To Become Jain Sadhvi

MP: 23-Year-Old Badnawar Woman Shuns Worldly Life To Become Jain Sadhvi

MP: Why Are You Driving Me Away From Rajgarh? Diggi To Party Workers

MP: Why Are You Driving Me Away From Rajgarh? Diggi To Party Workers

MP: Mandsaur To Have Its Own Passport Seva Kendra

MP: Mandsaur To Have Its Own Passport Seva Kendra

Indore: 52-Yr-Old High Court Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack In Car, 3rd Incident In 48 Hours

Indore: 52-Yr-Old High Court Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack In Car, 3rd Incident In 48 Hours

MP: Municipality Employee Shot Dead During Office Hours In Dhar

MP: Municipality Employee Shot Dead During Office Hours In Dhar