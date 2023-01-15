Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain tops medal tally in forest sports

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 26th circle level forest sports competition was organised by the Forest Board at Mahananda Nagar Sports Arena. Ujjain district won the maximum number of medals and lifted the championship trophy.

District forest officer Dr Kiran Bisen said that the 26th one-day forest sports competition was organised by the forest division in which indoor and outdoor games were included. In these 6 forest circles Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dewas and Shajapur participated. Competitions of all disciplines were organised at Ujjain Mahananda Nagar Sports Arena.

At the conclusion of event, prizes were distributed to all the winning players by Manoj Kumar Agrawal, additional principal chief conservator of forests. Ujjain forest division got the first position and won the championship by taking the maximum number of medals. On this occasion, Chandraprakash Yadav, forest guard of Ujjain forest division, won four gold medals. On the other hand, deputy ranger Naresh Kushwaha won three gold medals.