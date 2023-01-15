Madhya Pradesh: Essay, speech competition held on Swami Vivekananda in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An essay and speech competition on the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda was held at the school level in all the units run by Lokmanya Tilak Shikshan Samiti, Ujjain. In the speech competition, a total of 6 students selected from different units expressed their views on Swamiji’s holistic thinking and philosophy.

Out of 6 students, two namely Vanshika Jain of Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School got the first prize and Ayushi Rawal of Lokmanya Tilak Higher Secondary School, CBSE got the second prize. On the occasion of National Youth Day and the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, the programme was organised at Baridani Rajabhau Mahakal Auditorium.

The chief guest of the programme was Vineet Nawathe, Prant Karyavah of Malwa Prant of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It was presided over by Kishore Khandelwal, president, Lokmanya Tilak Education Committee. Girish Bhalerao, chief executive officer was present as the special guest. Nawathe was honoured with shawl and shreefal.

The programme was introduced by the executive officer. Keynote speaker Navathe explained to the present community about the importance of Swamiji’s cultural and spiritual role of India in the world and discussed in detail the importance of ‘Brothers and Sisters of America’ in Swamiji’s address at the Chicago Religion Conference. Describing Swamiji as the flag bearer of Indian civilisation and culture, president Khandelwal called upon the youth to contribute to the development of the nation by taking inspiration from Swamiji's personality.

The programme was conducted by Jyotsna Meena, lecturer of Vidya Vihar Unit while Gyanendra Sharma, principal of Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School, proposed a vote of thanks.

