Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Smart City gets special category award

Ujjain Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak receives award during a programme held in Delhi |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Smart City was awarded for successful implementation of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ Phase-1 project in the special category. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2022. The project aims to transform the area around Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple into a modern and vibrant space for pilgrims and locals.

Ujjain Smart city team headed by CEO Ashish Pathak participated in the 30th Convergence and 8th Smart City Expo held at New Delhi. The award is recognition of Ujjain Smart City’s efforts in creating sustainable and liveable urban spaces that enhance the experience of pilgrims and tourists. The team is committed to continue their work in transforming Ujjain into a smart and sustainable city that meets the needs of its citizens. The team had a fair interaction with other Smart cities’ officials, corporate executives, start-ups etc regarding various ideas and ongoing Smart City projects.