Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ujjain Park Smart’ App Launched

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Smart City has developed an application ‘Ujjain Park Smart’ for vehicle packing facilities for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple.

The application has been launched given the increasing number of devotees here and it is available on the Google Play Store. Four parking lots situated around the temple have been linked with the app in which the devotees can book parking spaces for their vehicles.

According to Ujjain Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak, parking vehicles has always been a challenge, for which we have developed four parking lots around the Mahakal temple, which include Chhota Rudrasagar Parking, Begum Bagh Parking, Triveni Parking, and Meghdoot Parking. Keeping in mind the devotees coming from outside, Smart City has created an app linking all four parking lots in which they can check vacant parking spaces, book slots and can also make payments.

The purpose of the app is that visitors from outside do not have to wander from one parking lot to another. With the app, devotees can check the parking status and availability. They can book the slot according to their convenience and will reach directly to that parking lot, he said.

Mahakumbh of visually impaired persons today

Mahakumbh for visually impaired persons is going to be organised on December 28 from 12 pm under the joint aegis of Samarth Seva Sanstha and Empowered Samarth Handicapped Education Committee, Ujjain. Here more than 500 visually impaired persons coming from different states of India will participate.

Spokesperson of the organisation Deepak Rajwani said that under the guidance of programme coordinators Saroj Agrawal and Anand Purohit, first of all, the disabled people will be taken to Ujjain. After that, a programme will be organised near Agrawal’s garden, Uttaramukhi Hanuman Temple, located on Ankpat Marg.

The chief guest of the programme will be Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kalukheda and special guest Jagdish Panchal. Pradeep Pandey will preside over the programme.

Organisation president Shyam Maheshwari and secretary Vitthal Nagar said that in this Mahakumbh, a detailed draft will be prepared and presented before the Government of India after discussions regarding the educational challenge of the disabled and employment to make them self-reliant.