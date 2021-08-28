Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Development Authority to float tenders to sale 380 properties

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day housing fair of the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) ended on Friday. The UDA administration had put up 380 properties for sale. Tenders will be floated for these properties till September 14. This will be for the first time that tender will be floated for sale of properties. The UDA aims to secure the best price for the properties.

Most properties, both commercial and residential are on Indore Road and Dewas Road. UDA is hoping that shops in the newly built shopping complex in Nanakheda area, Shipra Vihar and Triveni Vihar plots will witness competition among buyers.

The base price for the shops of the complex has been kept around Rs 44 lakh, people are estimating that it will sell for Rs 55 to 60 lakh. However, there is confusion in the case of property to be sold in the housing fair of the authority.

As per sources, many properties were not put up on sale at the fair. Preparations are being made to hide such properties at a low cost under the face of housing fair.

Although the entire process is being claimed to be online, but people allege that some manipulation cannot be ruled out and termed it a scam. Cream properties have also been kept in the fair for the public representatives. There are seven MLAs and one MP in Ujjain but 13 properties have been reserved for them. Now it remains to be seen how many of these properties are actually sold.

