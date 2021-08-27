Madhya Pradesh: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assures Scindia of solving problems in Gwalior region

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday.

They discussed the issues related to the railways in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Vaishnav assured Scindia that the latter’s demands would be met as early as possible.

The long-pending projects will also start soon. Scindia dashed off a letter to Vaishnav in connection with doubling the rail lines on the Gwalior-Guna-Maksi track. Other issues also figured in the discussion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:36 PM IST