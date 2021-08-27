Madhya Pradesh: Restore roads in Gwalior or face the music, says Silawat

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The officer will face the music if they are unable to repair the roads of Gwalior town within 10 days.

This stern warning was issued by Gwalior district in-charge minister Tulsi Silawat late on Thursday night. He was in Gwalior and held a review meeting with officers of Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

Silawat was to inspect the damaged roads of Gwalior on Thursday, but he cancelled the inspection and said he would go for inspection only after damaged roads are restored.

“I have asked the officials to complete repair works within 10 days or be ready to face the music. I have received many complaints about dilapidated conditions of roads,” he said.

During the review meeting the minister was informed that 71 roads of the city had been turned into potholes.

According to information, Gwalior commissioner Ashish Saxena has issued instructions to repair the 17 roads of the city within a week, but repair works could not be started so far.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:11 PM IST