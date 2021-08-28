Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain continues to log nil patients

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district continues to log no cases of Covid-19 as of Friday. As per the health bulletin shared by the health department here none of the reports out of the 1,214 samples turned out to be positive on the day.

The tally of corona patients and toll remained on 19,095 and 171 respectively. The number of corona winners is 18,924. A total of 4,47,250 samples have been taken and no report is awaited so far.

On the vaccination front overall, 426 people have been vaccinated in past 24 hours. A total of 12,43,251 people have received their first dose of their anti-corona vaccine while 334,877 people have received both the doses.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:16 AM IST