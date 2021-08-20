Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain continues to log nil patients

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With no person testing corona positive on Thursday as well, the tally remained on 19,095. The toll is 171.

According to health bulletin issued at 8.45 pm, out of 1,141 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from anywhere in the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Samples of 4,39,124 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,924.

Vaccination

A total of 12,330 people received anti-corona jabs across the district on Thursday. So far 11, 24,613 people have been administered first while 2,74,633 people have received both the doses of anti-corona vaccines, respectively.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:38 AM IST