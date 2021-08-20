Madhya Pradesh: LPG cylinder price increases by Rs 25

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Some bad news for people already grappling with the financial crisis due to the corona-induced lockdown- LPG prices has been increased again.

For an LPG cylinder in Ujjain, customers will now have to shell out Rs 919.50 instead of Rs 894.50.

In Ujjain, 6,000 domestic cylinders are consumed daily. Accordingly, the common man will bear a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh every day. In a month this figure will be Rs 44 lakh. On the other hand the government has reduced the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 5.

The rising prices of LPG along with petrol and diesel have disturbed the budget of the common man specially the kitchen. The biggest impact of this is on women.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Medical staff of Mandla district jail caught accepting bribe

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:33 AM IST