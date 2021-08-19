e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

If necessary US troops could remain in Kabul past Aug 31: President Joe BidenCalcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:03 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Medical staff of Mandla district jail caught accepting bribe

The medical staff identified as Manoj Dongare is posted as compounder at Mandla district jail.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police have caught a medical staff posted in Mandla district while taking a bribe of Rs 7000 on Thursday.

The medical staff identified as Manoj Dongare is posted as compounder at Mandla district jail. He demanded bribes from a relative of an inmate who is lodged in the jail.

The complainant Ravindra Patel lodged a complaint at Lokayukta Police Jabalpur. Patel, in his complaint, informed the Lokayukta that his relative is lodged in Mandla jail and is suffering from kidney stones.

“The complainant has informed us that Dongare was demanding bribes. We verified and laid a trap. Dongare was caught red-handed while accepting bribes from the complainant,” said a Lokayukta sleuth.

ALSO READ

Jabalpur Medical Science University mark-sheet scam: Fresh probe on the cards; cyber Cell, IT...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal