Madhya Pradesh: Medical staff of Mandla district jail caught accepting bribe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police have caught a medical staff posted in Mandla district while taking a bribe of Rs 7000 on Thursday.

The medical staff identified as Manoj Dongare is posted as compounder at Mandla district jail. He demanded bribes from a relative of an inmate who is lodged in the jail.

The complainant Ravindra Patel lodged a complaint at Lokayukta Police Jabalpur. Patel, in his complaint, informed the Lokayukta that his relative is lodged in Mandla jail and is suffering from kidney stones.

“The complainant has informed us that Dongare was demanding bribes. We verified and laid a trap. Dongare was caught red-handed while accepting bribes from the complainant,” said a Lokayukta sleuth.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:03 PM IST