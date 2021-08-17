Jabalpur Medical Science University mark-sheet scam: Fresh probe on the cards; cyber Cell, IT experts likely to be roped in

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Cyber cell or IT experts are likely to be roped in to lead a fresh investigation in the marksheet scam in Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur. Earlier, the probe into the scam was conducted without engaging technical experts.

A fresh probe team will have IT experts and there are chances that police cyber cell may also be pitched in, said the university officials.

The committee investigating the case earlier had found irregularities in the marksheets. University Registrar Dr Prabhat Budoliya, talking to Free Press, said that the previous investigation was bogus as no technical experts were involved.

There is no such marksheet scam but the issue is that no IT experts were involved in the probe and so the previous team messed up investigation, alleged the registrar.

“There must be IT expert or cyber cell people involved in the investigation into the marksheet scam in Medical University. The matter is subjudice and so it will not be proper to make any more comments on the scam.

Marksheet scam case is pending in High Court and university Vice Chancellor Dr TN Dubey has already resigned. Sources closed to the university said minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang and commissioner Nishant Warbade had meeting with the then vice chancellor Dr Dubey in University. The minister had pulled up officials over marksheet scam and its investigation. Dubey had resigned after the meeting.

Sarang had ordered an investigation into the scam on the complaint of an RTI activist Akhilesh Tripathi. The investigation committee has found irregularities in the marksheets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:33 PM IST