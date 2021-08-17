Medical University Marksheet scam- High Court seeks government reply on action taken against result making firm

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought state government's reply on action being taken against the resulting making company that has been found guilty in alleged marksheet scam of Medical Science University, Jabalpur. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on August 31.

Many petitions have been filed in the High Court amidst the uproar in the Medical University of VO-Jabalpur in the past challenging the number scam, economic irregularities and corruption.

All the petitions were heard jointly by the High Court's double bench of High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla on Monday. During the hearing of the petition, the bench was told that according to preliminary examination, the contract company Myint Logit Infro, which conducts the examination and prepares the mark sheets, had changed the number of the candidates. The data of the students were also not uploaded on the official site of MU rather on a private site. The said company was suspended and the petition filed demanded to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of retired Justice of the High Court to take action on the company.

Following the proceedings of the suspension of the company, Dr Tripti Gupta, appointed to the post of Acting Controller of Examinations, and Dr JK Gupta were suspended. The Vice-Chancellor Dr TN Dubey, who suspended the company, also resigned.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:03 PM IST