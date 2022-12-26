Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain artistes enthrall at Indal festival

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the Indal festival held at Barwani, the artistes of Ujjain gave a theatrical presentation of Bhakti Mati Sabarimala. The religious community watched the dram with rapt attention and praised it a lot.

Organised by the Culture Department, the artists of Ujjain's grand cultural and social organisation staged Bhakti Mati Sabarimala under the direction of Kirti Pramanik Ujjain, in the vanvasi drama presentations. This drama was staged under the Indal festival in the village Matli of Barwani district. The drama was inaugurated by lighting the lamp. In this theatrical presentation, Tanishk Sharma played the role of Shri Ram, Aruna Akodia played the role of Sita, Harshal Sharma played the role of Laxman, and Sakshi Yadav played the character of Chhoti Shabri.