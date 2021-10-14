Madhya Pradesh: Two chain-snatching incidents in 24 hours

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chain-snatchers seem to be on a crime spree in the city. On average, two chain-snatching incidents are being reported here on a daily basis.

The latest victim of the menace is Dr Shruti Sharma, wife of Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Nijatpura. Snatchers, riding a motorbike, targeted her and snatched a gold chain while she was passing in front of Shri Ganga Hotel late on Wednesday.

Chain-snatchers are getting audacious by the day. Caring two hoots about the police they prowl the city targeting women, she alleged.

Shruti has filed a report at Madhav Nagar police station alleging that the chain was worth over Rs 60,000. The spot was populated, but the culprits managed to flee without any hassle. Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

More than 10 incidents of chain snatching reported in 3 months’ time have exposed the tall claims of the administration about the law and order in the city.

Women are scared of wearing ornaments while going out. The common targets are morning walkers and market-goers, commoners, especially women, who are caught unawares by bike-borne miscreants, she added.

On Tuesday evening, one Sushila Kasliwal (71) fell prey to an incident of chain snatching. While she and her friend Vijayadevi were on their way to Jain Mandir, at Lakshmi Nagar, a biker pushed her near Sethi Nagar Square. As she fell on the road the miscreant somehow removed her chain and fled. The woman lodged a complained to the Madhav Nagar police that her chain costing about Rs 90, 000 has been snatched. Sethi Nagar is about one km away from the police control room. Despite this, the police are still not able to catch the snatcher, she rued.

Chain snatching is a typical type of urban crime and victims often are unable to offer any clues about the miscreants. The worst part is chain snatching events in Ujjain is increasing day by day. Because of this, there has been quite a turmoil faced by the community. The incidents of chain snatching are being reported multiple times near Sethi Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Ravindra Nagar, Dussehra Maidan, Dewas Road, etc, areas in the city.

