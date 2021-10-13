Madhya Pradesh: Surrogacy of stray cattle in Jabalpur, 15 cows get pregnant

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cow can also become a surrogate mother. There is no need to be surprised. Doctors of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur have not only conserved the stray cattle but also have successfully got 15 cows pregnant using surrogacy.

The specialist doctors did an experiment on stray cows and were able to impregnate 15 cows through embryo transplantation method. With this method, the cows would give birth to their new breeds.

Vice Chancellor of the University Dr SP Tiwari said that as humans have adopted and gave birth to babies through surrogacy similar tests done on cows have yielded same results.

In the embryo transplant method, the semen is injected into a healthy breed of cow. When the embryo becomes mature, it is removed from the donor cow through a C- section method and then it is inserted into the surrogate cow.

Tiwari said that the university has taken about 30 cows into their care with the help of the district administration. Out of which, 15 cows have been impregnated in the Gaushala of the University. They would give birth to calves by the end of October.

He further said that the experiment was completely successful. All the cows are living under the supervision of the doctors themselves and the nutritional diet of the pregnant cows is also being supervised by them, he added.

Notably, the university has completed this project at a very low cost. Tiwari also said that a lab has been prepared in the university itself for this work. The main objective of this project is to provide good breed cows to the farmers and dairy operators at the same time to protect those cows which were left on roads and cowsheds, he added.

