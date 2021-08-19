Madhya Pradesh: Three doctors resign, accuse SDM of mental torture

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated by the harassment of Khachrod SDM Purushottam Kumar, three doctors of the Civil Hospital, in-charge Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Patel, Medical Officer Dr Pradeepsinh Jadoun and Rahul Ahirwar have sent their resignation to the collector.

The medical staff have also extended support to the doctors. Because of this the hospital systems have collapsed. In a joint letter they have alleged that despite extending full cooperation to the SDM- he subjects them to mental torture.

Instead of taking action in this regard, collector supports SDM. In such a situation, we are all resigning collectively to seek justice. Medical staff Paramedical staff will be on strike from Wednesday. SDM Khachrod will be responsible for this, they stated.

The doctors have sent the copy of the resignation to Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Dilip Gurjar, Divisional Commissioner, CMHO Ujjain, BMO Khachrod and SDM Khachrod.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:00 AM IST