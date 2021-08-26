Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with Rs 40K in cash, jewellery

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into the empty house of Rajesh Joshi, a bank employee who lives in Vivekanand Nagar Colony.

Joshi's wife had gone to her maternal home for Rakhi. His daughter went to coaching in the afternoon for studies. Joshi was at the bank when the theft occurred.

Taking advantage of the situation the miscreants entered his house and fled after committing the crime.

The miscreant made off with Rs 40,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellery from the cupboard of the house. Nilganga police have registered a case.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:13 AM IST