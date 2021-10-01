Madhya Pradesh: Tagore is additional district magistrate

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh delegated work to the officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and State Administrative Service (SAS) posted in the district on Thursday.

As per the order issued, additional collector Santosh Tagore has been appointed as the ADM.

Additional collector Avi Prasad (IAS) has been entrusted with the charge of 26 verticles including Tehsil Ujjain Nagar, Ujjain gramin, Kothi Mahal, Mahidpur, Ghatia, Tarana, Jharda and Makdon jurisdiction, transfer of government land under revenue book circular, Madhya Pradesh Secondary Minerals Act, Municipal Act, Panchayati Raj Act.

Ankita Dhakre (IAS) has been made in charge of all rural development schemes under additional collector, development and chief executive officer of Zila Panchayat. She will be officer-in-charge of 36 departments including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Panchkroshi Yatra, Chief Minister’s announcements, census branch, social justice, horticulture, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, education and cooperatives.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:40 AM IST