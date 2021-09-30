Madhya Pradesh: Departure timing of Six trains to change from October 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Timings of 6 city special trains originating from the city or Mhow have been changed with effect from 1st October.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway informed the development on Thursday.

The affected trains are as under-

Train No 02645 Indore-Kochuveli Special will depart from the city at 16.45 hrs instead of 16.50 hrs

Train No 04319 Indore-Bareilly Special will depart from the city at 16.45 hrs instead of 16.47 hrs.

Train No 09304 Indore-Veraval Special will depart from the city at 22.20 hrs instead of 22.25 hrs.

Train No 09333 Indore-Bikaner Special will depart from the city at 13.40 hrs instead of 13.30 hrs.

Train No 09733 Indore-Jaipur Special will depart from the city at 22.20 hrs instead of 22.25 hrs.

Train No 09348 Ratlam-Mhow Special will depart from Ratlam at 10.05 hrs instead of 10.00 hrs.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:37 PM IST