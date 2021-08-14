Madhya Pradesh: Suman’s literature will keep inspiring writers of generations to come

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special discussion on personality and literary contribution was organised by the Hindi Adhyan shala of Vikram University, on the birth anniversary of the poet Padmabhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman.

The keynote speaker was Dr Pramod Trivedi, senior Professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Head of Hindi Department. Vice Chancellor Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said, “Suman’s literature will keep inspiring writers of generations to come.”

Professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Dean of Arts said, we get the experience of interacting with global era-life and literary currents of nearly eight decades because of Suman. Dr Jagdish Chandra Sharma, Associate Professor of Hindi Studies said, Suman played a remarkable role in reinventing Hindi poetry at the level of sentiment, craft and language. Professor Dr Geeta Nayak also addressed the program. Guests and research scholars paid floral tributes to portrait of Suman made by senior painter Dr RC Bhavsar.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:57 AM IST