e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani resignsA total of 1,380 Police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2021August 14 to now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, announces PM Narendra Modi

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:47 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Member of Parliament Anil Firojia meets Gadkari, invites him for bhoomi pujan

He invited the minister to perform the bhoomi pujan of Ujjain Dewas Road and Ujjain Jhalawar Road and asked him to sanction two more roads in the area.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament, Anil Firojia called on transport minister Nitin Gadgari in New Delhi to discuss the pace of development of roads around Ujjain.

He invited the minister to perform the bhoomi pujan of Ujjain Dewas Road and Ujjain Jhalawar Road and asked him to sanction two more roads in the area.

He demanded a four-lane road from Javra via Nagda Unhel. He said that it is currently a two-lane road but logs most of commuters from Gujarat and Rajasthan. He demanded a new road connecting Pithampur, Indore, Talod, and Ujjain. The minister assured the MP that approval for both the roads will be given soon.

Ujjain Jhalawar will be a four-lane road

Minister Nitin Gadgari said that in any case, Ujjain Jhalawar Road will be four-laned in two years. He said that at the insistence of MP Anil Firojia Ujjain Jhalawar road will be turned into a four-lane.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Modern physics has roots in Vedas, says Dr Prajapat
Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:47 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal