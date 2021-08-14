Madhya Pradesh: Member of Parliament Anil Firojia meets Gadkari, invites him for bhoomi pujan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament, Anil Firojia called on transport minister Nitin Gadgari in New Delhi to discuss the pace of development of roads around Ujjain.

He invited the minister to perform the bhoomi pujan of Ujjain Dewas Road and Ujjain Jhalawar Road and asked him to sanction two more roads in the area.

He demanded a four-lane road from Javra via Nagda Unhel. He said that it is currently a two-lane road but logs most of commuters from Gujarat and Rajasthan. He demanded a new road connecting Pithampur, Indore, Talod, and Ujjain. The minister assured the MP that approval for both the roads will be given soon.

Ujjain Jhalawar will be a four-lane road

Minister Nitin Gadgari said that in any case, Ujjain Jhalawar Road will be four-laned in two years. He said that at the insistence of MP Anil Firojia Ujjain Jhalawar road will be turned into a four-lane.

