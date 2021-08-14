Madhya Pradesh: Modern physics has roots in Vedas, says Dr Prajapat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Vedas are the source of concepts described by modern physicist including Big-Bang Theory and Newton’s laws.

The concept of energy conservation was proposed by Kapil Maharshi centuries ago.

The theory of evolution finds this base in Indian philosophy according to which life is combination of five basic elements, which are water, air, fire, land and sky.

He highlighted the contributions of during post-Vedic period scholars like Arybhatt, Varahmihir and Bramhgupt.

Dr Ramprasad Prajapt, associate professor of physics, Jawaharlal Nehru University said so in his keynote speech on 5th day on Friday of national webinar jointly organised by Vigyan Bharati, Malwa Prant, Government Kalidas Girls College, Vikram University and GSITS, Indore.

He recounted the contributions of Indians deciphering number system, decimal, position of planet and Kal ganana (measurement of time). He expounded upon the contributions of Professor JC Bose, Professor Meghnad Saha, Professor Homi Jahangeer Bhabha and Professor Vikram Sarabhai.

Chairperson of the webinar Dr Pradeep Sharma, professor, Government Holkar Science College, Indore described different natural forces which act as creator, operator and destroyer in the universe. He stressed that all these forces combined to form God, which is the universal power on this earth.

Dr Chitralekha Kadel, Vikram University described the ethno botanical diversity and cultural practices of tribal community of Jhabua. She emphasised the inter-relationships of man and plants in tribal communities. It was stated that the indigenous ethno botanical plants have direct link with Ayurveda and described the use of various ethno botanical plants during Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar, organised to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav,’ aimed to celebrate the contributions of Indian scientists in building Independent India. Dr Harish Vyas and Dr Alka Vyas conducted and delivered the vote of thanks. Technical support was provided by Anil Prajapat. In Saturday’s session contributions of Indian scientists in geology will be discussed.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:39 AM IST