Madhya Pradesh: Floral tribute paid to Mahatma at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Floral tributes were paid to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC). The freedom fighters, who liberated India, were fondly remembered during the programme.

The programme was organised on Friday in collaboration with the 10 MP Battalion of NCC to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. Command of 10 MP Battalion officer Colonel Rajesh Ahlawat laid wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

College principal Dr HL Anijwal, senior professor Anita Manchandia, Lieutenant Saroj Ratnakar, Subedar Major Harjit Kaur, senior under officer Yashasvi Sisodia, junior under officer Anushka Malviya, cadet Laxmi and Prerna also paid floral tributes in front of Gandhiji’s statue. All the staff and other cadets, Subedar Gurdarshan Singh, Havaldar Jagat Singh and Sarabjit paid floral tribute.

