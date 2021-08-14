e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani resignsA total of 1,380 Police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2021August 14 to now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, announces PM Narendra Modi

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:34 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Floral tribute paid to Mahatma at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College

The programme was organised on Friday in collaboration with the 10 MP Battalion of NCC to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Floral tributes were paid to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC). The freedom fighters, who liberated India, were fondly remembered during the programme.

The programme was organised on Friday in collaboration with the 10 MP Battalion of NCC to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. Command of 10 MP Battalion officer Colonel Rajesh Ahlawat laid wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

College principal Dr HL Anijwal, senior professor Anita Manchandia, Lieutenant Saroj Ratnakar, Subedar Major Harjit Kaur, senior under officer Yashasvi Sisodia, junior under officer Anushka Malviya, cadet Laxmi and Prerna also paid floral tributes in front of Gandhiji’s statue. All the staff and other cadets, Subedar Gurdarshan Singh, Havaldar Jagat Singh and Sarabjit paid floral tribute.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain continues to log nil patient
Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:34 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal