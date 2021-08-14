e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:28 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain continues to log nil patient

As per health bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 1,258 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from anywhere in the district.
FP News Service
WHO Cares! Throwing corona protocols to the winds people flock to avail of the darshan of Mahakal Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Friday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With no person testing corona positive on Friday as well, the tally remained on 19,095. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 1,258 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from anywhere in the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana. Samples of 4,32,597 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of discharged patients is 18924.

VACCINATION

A total of 256 people received corona jabs across the district on Friday. So far 10,71,652 people have been administered the first does while and 2,54,064 have been given the second dose of anti-corona vaccine in the district.

