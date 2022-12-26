Madhya Pradesh: Shahidi Parv celebrated with devotion in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day martyrdom festival of the four protectors of Dharma, Mata Gujri and many Singh-Singhanis was celebrated by the Sadh Sangat of Ujjain with devotion, enthusiasm and dedication.

On Sunday morning Kirtan was performed by the local Jatha. After that Katha-Kirtan was done by Harvinder Pal Singh (Little Veer ji) of Bibi Kaunla Bhalai Kendra Shri Amritsar.

In this religious event, a large number of people took benefit of Sangat and langar was arranged for thousands of people. Society's Jathedar Surendra Singh Arora, Sikh Society's Patron Iqbal Singh Gandhi, president of Geeta Colony Mata Gujri Gurdwara Purushottam Chawla, Secretary Daljit Annu Arora, President of other Gurdwara Charanjit Singh Kalra, Hari Bhagat Singh, Gurdeep Singh Juneja, Raja Kalra, Sevadar Vicky Chawla, Avtar Singh, Bunty Bhaiya of Bherugarh along with all the sevadars and office bearers of the Gurudwara, the entire Sikh society rendered their services.

