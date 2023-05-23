Madhya Pradesh: Series of events held to mark Rana Pratap Jayanti in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Various programmes were held across the city on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. It included a procession of local Rajput community in which women and girls were seen brandishing swords. The community people also garlanded the statue of Maharana Pratap near Chamunda Mata Mandir Chouraha.

A special symposium on Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chhatrasal Jayanti and Biodiversity and World Bee Day was organised by Vikram University. Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey presided over the programme organised at Shaligram Tomar Hostel located on the university campus. Executive council member Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, registrar Dr Prashant Puranik, proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma and archaeologist Dr Narayan Vyas expressed their views on the multi-faceted personality and contribution of Maharana Pratap.

Gayatri Pariwar organised a youth conference on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Gayatri Shaktipeeth. Yuva Kranti Andolan’s Dr Dayanand Samele said that presently the form of diseases has changed due to radioactive radiation. Prof Bhupendra Dadhichi, member of the movement committee of youth cell from Bhopal told the youth that they should participate in the government's Learn and Earn scheme. Rajesh Patel, co-ordinator of Madhya zone Bhopal and administrator of Gayatri Shaktipeeth Ujjain, made the youth take resolution, ‘Healthy youth-strong nation, decent youth-great nation, self-reliant youth-prosperous nation, service-oriented youth-happy nation’.

