 Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

After getting information about the incident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and the police were informed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 03:59 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in the Sethi Nagar area due to the death of four cows and a bull here on Sunday. On the vacant plot where the cows were found dead, there was a lot of flour lying in the open. It is suspected that flour was mixed with poison resulting in the death of the animals.

After getting information about the incident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and the police were informed. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation team and Madhav Nagar Police reached the spot and sent the dead bodies to the Government Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem.

Dr Mukesh Jain of the veterinary hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, said that the flour consumed by the animals has been confirmed containing poison. But the type of poison is not known yet. He said it can only be confirmed once they get a report from Rau.

Dr Jain said there may be another possibility that someone has kept the flour in the house and put medicines in the stuff. When the flour gets spoiled, the entire stuff might have been thrown out.

Accidentally, the cows might have digested those.The police are investigating the case. The police are also monitoring the CCTV footage of the area so that the person throwing the flour can be identified.

Read Also
MP: Family Going To Bijasan Darshan Hit By Unknown Vehicle, 1 Dead, 6 Injured
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

Kartik Purnima: Devotees Take Dip In Contaminated Kshipra

Kartik Purnima: Devotees Take Dip In Contaminated Kshipra

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Gopal Mandir For ‘Hari-Har Milan’

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Gopal Mandir For ‘Hari-Har Milan’

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Dies, Four Of Family Injured As Dumper Hit Their Car In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Dies, Four Of Family Injured As Dumper Hit Their Car In Ujjain

MP: Indore, Barwani, Ujjain Receive First Winter Showers; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

MP: Indore, Barwani, Ujjain Receive First Winter Showers; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert