Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in the Sethi Nagar area due to the death of four cows and a bull here on Sunday. On the vacant plot where the cows were found dead, there was a lot of flour lying in the open. It is suspected that flour was mixed with poison resulting in the death of the animals.

After getting information about the incident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and the police were informed. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation team and Madhav Nagar Police reached the spot and sent the dead bodies to the Government Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem.

Dr Mukesh Jain of the veterinary hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, said that the flour consumed by the animals has been confirmed containing poison. But the type of poison is not known yet. He said it can only be confirmed once they get a report from Rau.

Dr Jain said there may be another possibility that someone has kept the flour in the house and put medicines in the stuff. When the flour gets spoiled, the entire stuff might have been thrown out.

Accidentally, the cows might have digested those.The police are investigating the case. The police are also monitoring the CCTV footage of the area so that the person throwing the flour can be identified.