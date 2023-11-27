MP: Family Going To Bijasan Darshan Hit By Unknown Vehicle, 1 Dead, 6 Injured | Representative Pic

Betma (Mhow): A three-year-old child was killed when the e-rickshaw he was travelling in with his parents turned turtle after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Chhota Betma Khandelwal petrol pump on Saturday afternoon.

Those seriously injured including his parents have been referred to Indore My Hospital for treatment. Due to the collision, the rickshaw fell down from a nearby culvert.

Mathura Prajapati, aged 35, a resident of TDS Colony of Betma police station area, had bought the e-rickshaw and was going with his family to Indore to visit Bijasan Mata temple. U All the injured first were taken to Betma Government.

Since there was no doctor or ambulances in the government hospital of Betma, his son was lying unattended for several hours. He finally succumbed to injuries.

MP: Massive Fire Engulfs Tanker On National Highway; Catastrophe Averted As No Casualties Reported

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): CA massive fire engulfed a tanker, soaring flames upto approximately 50 feet into the air, along the National Highway near village Khurampura Thikri in Barwani district on late Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the mishap.

As per reports, the fire incident occurred under Thikri police station limits, when a tanker caught massive fire on National Highway. On being informed, police swiftly responded to the alarming situation, racing to evacuate nearby villagers and cordon off the area.

Despite their efforts, the intense fire rapidly spread the tanker within 30 minutes, causing multiple explosions, and creating a hazardous situation in proximity.

Flames were reportedly 50 feet high into the air. The exact cause behind the eruption of fire has not ascertained yet. Prompt intervention by the Thikri firefighters proved crucial in bringing flames under control, averting further catastrophe.

Police continue their efforts to ascertain the cause of the fire and determine the circumstances leading to this incident on the busy highway. No injuries were reported in the mishap.