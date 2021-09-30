e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Security guard commits suicide

FP News Service
Representative Photo | Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard hanged himself on early hours of Wednesday. He was working with a private security agency. He was a member of vice-chancellor’s security.

The 27-years-old guard, Vivek son of Kailashchandra Gehlot was a resident of Mahavirbagh. Vivek was married and his wife was living with the children in her maternal home in Indore for over one and a half months.

He was living alone with his mother Gulab bai. Last night he had gone to sleep in his room. On Wednesday morning when his mother went to his room to wake Vivek up- she found his body hanging on the noose. A case has been registered and further probe is on.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:10 AM IST
