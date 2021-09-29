Madhya Pradesh: Artist Riya Jain among top 20 in Under-20 multi-discipline talent hunt

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Riya Jain, 17, an artist from the city, has been declared one of the winners of the India Top 20 under-20 competition. White Canvas India along with Brainfeed Education magazine had conducted a multi-discipline talent hunt in the form of Top 20 under 20 for youngsters to showcase their talent in 10 categories of arts, music, sports, entrepreneurship to name a few.

More than 8,000 applications were received and after 11 months of scrutiny four jury rounds. Finally the top 20 youngsters were selected. Riya was declared as one of the winners. Other winners were from New Jersey, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, and Midnapore.

Riya is Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardee and Brand Ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

She has won 280-plus awards so far. Her paintings on child rights were shared by Voices of Youth (UNICEF'S Home for Youth) on World Children's Day. She has also made a multi-purpose umbrella and a Nano Cooler from waste materials which is very useful in day to day life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:02 PM IST