Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:30 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Robbery cracked, two held, four accused on the run

Two accused are in police custody, while four are absconding. After committing the robbery, they had divided the money among themselves. Rs 60,000 cash and a knife have been recovered from them.
FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Suspects picked up by the cops have confessed to robbing staff of a beedi dealer of Rs 3.5 lakhs. Police alleged that youths of Panwasa, who were rounded up on the basis of CCTV footage, have confessed to the crime.

Two accused are in police custody, while four are absconding. After committing the robbery, they had divided the money among themselves. Rs 60,000 cash and a knife have been recovered from them.

Superintendent of Police, Satyendra Kumar Shukla said that a reward of Rs 5,000 each, has been announced on the absconding accused. All the accused are residents of Panwasa. Before committing the crime, they conducted a recce.

On the day of the incident, three accused were continuously following the accountant and his driver. Since the amount was big, three miscreants came on a bike and executed the robbery between Panthpipalai and Ujjain. They threw chilli powder in the eyes of salesman, Mahesh Sindal of Ganesh Traders of Fawara Chowk and Arun Dhawan. The duo was returning to Ujjain after making delivery of products and collecting Rs 3.5 lakh cash.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:30 AM IST
