Madhya Pradesh: High Court seeks state government's reply over OBC quota order

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a reply from the state government by September 20 on a petition challenging the General Administration Department's order announcing 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category in certain admissions and recruitment.

A Delhi-based organisation named 'Youth For Equality' has filed a petition challenging the state General Administration Department order issued on September 2. The petition came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice M Rafiq and Justice V K Shukla on Thursday.

The plea says that the high court had on September 1 had declined to vacate its stay to an ordinance which increased the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state.

Therefore it is not possible to provide 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs for any admission or recruitment process, the petition argued.

A day after the high court continued its stay, the state government had announced 27 per cent reservation for OBC in certain admissions and recruitments, barring the departments where the high court's injunction prevailed.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing on September 20.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:30 PM IST