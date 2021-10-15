Madhya Pradesh: Ravan dahan to be held on symbolic basis on Friday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dussehra festival will be celebrated symbolically on the second consecutive year due to Covid-19 induced restriction in Ujjain on Friday.

Small effigies of Demon King Ravana will be torched in Dussehra Maidan and Datt Akhara area in the evening.

Dussehra Mahotsav Committee chairman Om Amarnath Khatri and Chetan Yadav briefed media persons about the event at a joint conference on Thursday.

Khatri said that Ravan Dahan will be held symbolically at Dussehra Maidan on Friday. A 25 feet tall effigy has been prepared. There will also be symbolic fireworks. Lord Rama and Laxman’s ride will arrive at Dussehra Maidan and the district collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar will worship them.

Yadav said that Ramlakhan Kahar is preparing an 11 feet tall effigy of Ravana which will be torched symbolically on the Kartik Mela premises.

Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav and municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta will worship Lord Rama and the palanquin of Devguru Brahaspati. General public will not be allowed at the event as the festival will be celebrated symbolically.

Only the members of the committee will be present during the event and it will be streamed live on social media platforms.

Mahakal’s sawari to visit Dussehra Maidan on Friday

The sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal will be taken out on Friday through Freeganj area. The administration was busy preparing for the ride till late in the evening. On the occasion of Dussehra, Baba Mahakal’s sawari comes to Dussehra Maidan and also visits Gopal Mandir once a year for Harihar Milan. According to Mahakaleshwar Temple sources, the palanquin will leave from Mahakal Temple at around 4 pm. It will reach Dussehra Maidan through its traditional route via Freeganj. After Ravana Dahan, the ride will return to the temple again. Lord Mahakal leaves the temple only only on Vijay Dashami to perform Shami Puja at Dussehra Ground in Freeganj. The ride will be streamed live on the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee’s website, local cables and social media. People can witness the Mahakal ride from within the confines of their home.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:13 AM IST