Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia dedicates oxygen plant, 20-bed ICU in Morar

189 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are being set up in state to ensure adequate availability of medical oxygen, says Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary.
Staff Reporter
Union minister for Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary inaugurate oxygen plant in Morar district hospital on Thursday. | FP

Union minister for Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary inaugurate oxygen plant in Morar district hospital on Thursday. | FP

BHOPAL: Union minister for Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia dedicated oxygen plant and 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in District Hospital Morar, on Thursday. The plant will produce 12,000 liter oxygen per hour.

Addressing at the event, Scindia said that people in Morar will no longer have to travel to far-flung places for health services.

Health minister, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said that a total of 189 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants were being set up in the state to ensure adequate availability of medical oxygen. As many as 57 new oxygen plants have become operational in the state.

PSA oxygen plants are being set up in all medical colleges and district hospitals across the state. Of these, 11 such plants have been set up in medical colleges while 83 were installed in district hospitals. As many as 48 PSA oxygen plants are being set up in civil hospitals, 41 in community institutions and six in other government health institutions,” the Minister added

Choudhary said, “One PSA oxygen plant each has been set up in Lanji, Waraseoni, Sendhwa, Lahar, Bairagarh, Berasia, Pandurna, Sausar, Hatta, Amoli, Aron, Hazira, Pipariya, Itarsi, Manpur, Sihora, Petlawad, Thandla, Vijayraghavgarh, Barwaha, Nainpur, Bhanpur, Sabalgarh, Jawad, Sarangpur, Biaora, Teonthar, Nasrullaganj, Ashta, Shujalpur, Nagda, Ganj Basoda, Bhagwanpura and Gadarwara. Two oxygen plants each have been installed at Kailash Nath Katju (Kukshi), Ambah, Jaora, Kurai, Maihar and Madhav Nagar Civil Hospital, he informed.

Choudhary further said that PSA oxygen plants were being installed in 41 community health centres while one oxygen plant each has been set up in MRTB Hospital Indore, Military Hospital Jabalpur, AIIMS Bhopal, ESI Hospital Nagda, Nehru Shatabdi Chikitsalaya Singrauli and Railway Hospital Jabalpur.

