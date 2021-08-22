Madhya Pradesh: Rape accused escapes from sub prison

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): An inmate who is accused of rape escaped from the Sailana sub jail on Saturday 9:30 am.

According to sources it was raining and jail guards probably took shelter inside a shed-- taking advantage of this opportunity, Jassu alias Dashrath, a resident of Umri Pada near Chhoti Sarwan near Danpur, jumped off the wall of Dindor jail and escaped.

Jailer Bhim Singh Rawat said that the prisoner may have used a power cable passing through the jail ground to escape. Jassu was charged for rape by Bajna police station. He was brought to Sailana Sub Jail on July 18.

Chaos prevailed in the administrative circles after the escape of the prisoner. In the afternoon, in-charge of Ratlam circle jail, superintendent Vidya Bhushan Prasad and sub-divisional officer Kamni Thakur went to the jail for probing the matter. Later, SDOP Sandeep Nigwal also joined them.

Sub inspector Manoj Patidar, assistant sub inspector Mukut Singh Yadav also inspected the jail.

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari inspected the Sailana Jail at around 6:00 pm.

Sources said that two other prisoners may have helped the accused to flee from the jail.Further investigation is on.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Fake complaints over CM helpline hassle officials

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:03 AM IST