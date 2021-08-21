Madhya Pradesh: Fake complaints over CM helpline hassle officials

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a CM Helpline has been launched solve the problems of the people of the state but the government staff are hassled due to the ‘fake complaints’.

Cases have come to the fore from across the state wherein certain elements are habitually lodging complaints over CM Helpline.

Many people have been caught who are using the platform to extract money from the officials or other people by lodging complaints.

The government staff claim that they are making due efforts to the redress the complaints, but they are finding it hard to deal with fake complaints.

At the administration level thousands of pending problems have been resolved in time. As per the provisions only when a complainant gives consent to the resolution will the complaint be removed in the record.

In Mandsaur-Neemuch-Ratlam-Indore-Ujjain-Khandwa-Khargone districts, the commissioner-collector has issued show cause notices to the government employees with strict instructions in this matter.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:57 PM IST