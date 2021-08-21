Madhya Pradesh: Hairstylist Jawed Habib shares tips and tricks of hair cut

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Hairstylist Jawed Habib shared tricks of hair cutting to the participants of a seminar on hair cutting and makeup held in Mandsaur.

He demonstrated the technique on the stage and shared finer details of the art with the participants on Saturday.

SP Siddharth Choudhary was present as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Sen Samaj district president Shambhusen Rathore. Many beauticians participated in this seminar and appreciated the mentoring of Jawed Habib. Barber Association president Badrilal Gehlod, Narendra Parmar, Omprakash Sen, Ayush Khatod among others were present.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:52 PM IST