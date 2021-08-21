e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Hairstylist Jawed Habib shares tips and tricks of hair cut

He demonstrated the technique on the stage and shared finer details of the art with the participants on Saturday.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Hairstylist Jawed Habib shared tricks of hair cutting to the participants of a seminar on hair cutting and makeup held in Mandsaur.

He demonstrated the technique on the stage and shared finer details of the art with the participants on Saturday.

SP Siddharth Choudhary was present as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Sen Samaj district president Shambhusen Rathore. Many beauticians participated in this seminar and appreciated the mentoring of Jawed Habib. Barber Association president Badrilal Gehlod, Narendra Parmar, Omprakash Sen, Ayush Khatod among others were present.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant, district hospital inspected
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal