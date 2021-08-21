Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant, district hospital inspected

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical and health officer in District Bhoj Hospital Dhar Dr Jitendra Kumar Choudhary, district immunization officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Modi, district epidemic control officer Dr Sanjay Bhandari inspected three oxygen plants and District Hospital on Saturday. Senior orthopedic specialist Dr Mohan Kumar Jamra, quarantine in-charge Dr Kalyan Singh Jadoun, hospital manager Neha Verma and Deepak Parmar were present.

Choudhary asked technical questions about the supply and oxygen points from the staff at the ground level and resolved their questions.

90,000 doses to administered in Dhar

Under the second mega vaccination drive slated for August 25and 26 the administration here has set a target of administering 90,000 vaccines to the people across Dhar. Collector Alok Kumar Singh said that the drive will be given wide publicity beginning festival of Rakshabandhan on Sunday. A special drive for people whose second dose is due will also be held.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:46 PM IST