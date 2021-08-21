e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:39 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Use yellow rice to invite people for vaccination: CM to officials

Second Mega Vaccination Drive to be held across MP on August 25 and 26.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the launch of the second mega vaccination drive, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday addressed collectors and members of Crisis Management Committee through video conference. He asked them to motivate people to get jabbed during the drive slated to be held across MP on August 25 and 26.

CM Chouhan encouraged people to get the first dose and inform about second dose to all citizens through Anganwadi workers and BLOs.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that if you want to ward off Covid, then give top priority to vaccination.

He said that by September 1, all the people in MP be given the first dose compulsorily. Anganwadi and ASHA workers should cover 50 houses, so that there is no rush at the centres and safe vaccination can be ensured.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president VD Sharma was present with chief minister Chouhan. Collector Anay Dwivedi, SP Vivek Singh, district panchayat CEO Nanda Bhalwe Kushre, additional collector SL Singhade, all SDOs, chief medical officer Dr DS Chauhan and others attended the online meet.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Services of deputy engineer, employment assistant terminated, assistant engineer...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal