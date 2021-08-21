Madhya Pradesh: Use yellow rice to invite people for vaccination: CM to officials

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the launch of the second mega vaccination drive, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday addressed collectors and members of Crisis Management Committee through video conference. He asked them to motivate people to get jabbed during the drive slated to be held across MP on August 25 and 26.

CM Chouhan encouraged people to get the first dose and inform about second dose to all citizens through Anganwadi workers and BLOs.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that if you want to ward off Covid, then give top priority to vaccination.

He said that by September 1, all the people in MP be given the first dose compulsorily. Anganwadi and ASHA workers should cover 50 houses, so that there is no rush at the centres and safe vaccination can be ensured.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president VD Sharma was present with chief minister Chouhan. Collector Anay Dwivedi, SP Vivek Singh, district panchayat CEO Nanda Bhalwe Kushre, additional collector SL Singhade, all SDOs, chief medical officer Dr DS Chauhan and others attended the online meet.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:40 PM IST