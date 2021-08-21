Madhya Pradesh: Services of deputy engineer, employment assistant terminated, assistant engineer suspended

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Frank Noble A suspended deputy engineer Janpad Panchayat Chanchoda, Mahendra Buddh with immediate effect on Friday over alleged irregularities in the construction of four ponds in the gram panchayat of Chanchoda development block.

Services of deputy engineer Janpad Panchayat Chanchoda, ND Pippal have been terminated and services of gram panchayat employment assistant, Gram Panchayat Narayanpura Janpad Panchayat Chanchoda Sanjeev Meena have also been terminated.

Collector has instructed to get the ongoing construction works done in the Gram Panchayat on priority. He had instructed that irregularity will not be tolerated.

In Narayanpura Gram Panchayat of Chanchoda Development Block, 4 small ponds, were approved by the Gram Panchayat. The officials withdrew Rs 14.94 lakh but no development was found on the spot.

The deputy engineer Janpad Panchayat, Chanchoda, Pippal prepared the estimates of the works and forwarded them to the assistant engineer. After a probe a show cause notice was issued to deputy engineer Pippal for irregularities in the said works. The deputy engineer Pippal failed to submit a satisfactory reply to the notice so his services of Pippal have been terminated.

Assistant engineer-in-charge, Janpad Panchayat Chanchoda, ?? Mahendra Buddh, withdrew funds for construction of 4 ponds in Narayanpura, Gram Panchayat but because no development was found on the spot so a show-cause notice was served to him. He too failed to submit a satisfactory reply so he has been suspended with immediate effect.

Gram Panchayat employment assistant, Gram Panchayat Narayanpura Janpad Panchayat Chanchoda, Sanjeev Meena, was found guilty of not ensuring the execution of the work on the spot despite withdrawing Rs 14.94 lakh. After he failed to respond to the show cause notice his services were terminated with immediate.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:32 PM IST